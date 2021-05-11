Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 7,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,364. The company has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

