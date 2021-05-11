Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DROOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deliveroo has an average rating of “Buy”.

DROOF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 2,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

