Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Hold

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSEC. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

VSE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of 430.04 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

