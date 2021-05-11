$601.86 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $601.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.21 million and the highest is $661.17 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 31,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

