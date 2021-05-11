Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires £2,974.40 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,860 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,978 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,978 ($3,890.78).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,970 ($3,880.32).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.96 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.56.

