Bray Capital Advisors Has $4.80 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,958,004 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

