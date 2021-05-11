Truadvice LLC Sells 144 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $797.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.