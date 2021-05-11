Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 24,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

