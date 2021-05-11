Citigroup Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $32.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.46.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

