AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $4.98 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

