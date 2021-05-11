ATB Capital Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE EFX traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.63. 306,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,376. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

