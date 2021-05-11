Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.73. 1,914,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.56. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

