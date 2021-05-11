Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

