Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Announces Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Information Services Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,365. The firm has a market cap of $242.97 million, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

