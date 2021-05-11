CNB Bank Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,568. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

