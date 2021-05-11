ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

