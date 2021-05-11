DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.52 million and $2.00 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,758,846 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

