Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 43 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.81.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

