$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. 534,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,977,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.