Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 114,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,784,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,746 shares of company stock worth $6,548,449 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $14,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

