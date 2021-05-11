Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. 183,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

