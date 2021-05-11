Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

