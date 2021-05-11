CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.