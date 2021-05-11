Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

AMT traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $245.18. 30,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.95. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

