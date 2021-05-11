Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

DAC traded down $6.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

