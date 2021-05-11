Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF remained flat at $$18.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

