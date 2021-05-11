Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 117,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,326. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,973.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

