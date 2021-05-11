Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,694. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

