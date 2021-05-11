Provident Trust Co. Buys 55,680 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 5.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $247,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.51. 524,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

