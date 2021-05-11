ReddCoin Price Down 3% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $210.79 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,208.80 or 1.01553693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $827.44 or 0.01468821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.41 or 0.00705454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00391182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00235075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006107 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.