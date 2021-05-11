Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $186.48 or 0.00331032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $68,206.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

