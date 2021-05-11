Brokerages Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price at $4.03

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

DRTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DRTT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $274.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

