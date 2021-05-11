BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 6,200 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,003,789. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.