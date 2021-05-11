Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.60 Million

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $85.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $88.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $351.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $354.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $416.00 million, with estimates ranging from $404.80 million to $427.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 3,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,371. The company has a market capitalization of $405.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

