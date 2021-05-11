Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.