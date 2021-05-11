Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,162 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $215.76. 186,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

