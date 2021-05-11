Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 441 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45,800.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,178,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.