Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 1,237,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

