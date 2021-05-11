CNB Bank Acquires 808 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.19. 57,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,602. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

