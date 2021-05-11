The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,696,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,401,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

