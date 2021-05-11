CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,041.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,609. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

