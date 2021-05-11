Ellevest Inc. Has $19.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.71. 12,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,593. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96.

