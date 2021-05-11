Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 7,958,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

