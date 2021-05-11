Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 13,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 355,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a market cap of $743.06 million, a PE ratio of 195.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

