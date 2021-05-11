InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.72

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 83357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$45.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.90 million. Equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

