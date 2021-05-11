Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,266. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

