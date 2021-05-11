Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 45,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

