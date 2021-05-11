Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.49. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

