Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ATLKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

4/28/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/6/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

3/24/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Atlas Copco AB has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Atlas Copco AB alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.