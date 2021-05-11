CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 13.4% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.44 million and $188,903.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00083438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00059376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00774700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.48 or 0.09109430 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

